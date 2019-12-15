Transcript for Military investigating possible ‘white power’ hand gesture flashed by cadets

Reporter: Tonight, the west point military academy launching an investigation after cadets at Saturday's army/navy football game in Philadelphia Saturday flashed this hand gesture. Watch closely. While an ESPN broadcaster reports during a live spot, at least four cadets put up the symbol. One even sliding into the camera shot to make his hand gesture and face visible. Another making the gesture behind a minority cadet. Tonight, the naval academy saying those involved will be held accountable. It would be inappropriate to speculate further. The hand gesture looks like the okay sign. It can have other innocent meanings, but it was adopted by the white nationalist community. It began to signify white power. It has gone to a much darker and I think more dangerous place. Reporter: The names of the cadets have not been released, and none of them have commented so far. Right now, the intention behind the gestures is still not clear. Trevor, thank you.

