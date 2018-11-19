Transcript for Millions bracing for record travel rush, arctic blast for Thanksgiving

here tonight to the concerns over the roads, as a clipper system now moves in, just as millions begin to travel this Thanksgiving kweek. There is record travel expected. Millions of Americans are bracing for an arctic blast for Thanksgiving day. Wind chills in the teens for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, single digits in Boston. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is live at the George Washington bridge tonight tracking it all on a holiday week. Hi, ginger. Reporter: Hi, David. Let's go ahead and start with that clipper system. That's going to get you slipping and sliding on the roads on Tuesday. So, we take it here, it moves very quickly, Albany and I-90, look out. Mostly rain at the coast. But Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine picking up a couple of inches with that, too. It goes out, most of us are try Wednesday through Thursday, but we have downright cold. Most of us in the northeast should see one of the coldest Thanksgivings since 1996. Boston with a high of only 22 would make it the coldest Thanksgiving on record. Ginger zee with us. Thank you. We're watching the weather

