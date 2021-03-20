Transcript for Millions of families prepare to send kids back to school

Tonight as we come on the air, the new covid crackdown on one of the most popular spring break locations in the country, Miami beach. Just moments ago officials impoing an 8:00 P.M. Curfew for the next three nights. Local officials worried about scenes like these, young people, many without masks, partying in popular night spots amid fears of a potential fourth wave. The country clearly not out of the woods. More than a dozen states seeing an increase in cases over the past week. News tonight on the vaccine rollout. More than 30% of adults now receiving at least one dose. 20 states committing to expanding eligibility to all adults ahead of president Biden's may 1st deadline. This as the debate over school safety heats up once again after the CDC cut the social distancing guidance in half from six feet to three inside the classroom, as long as students are wearing masks. Many parents whose kids have been out of school for months embracing the change, but some teachers and unions pushing back. ABC's zohreen shah leads us off in Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, a new crackdown on these massive spring break crowds in Miami officials imposing an 8:00 P.M. Curfew starting tonight. We have an enormous number of people coming here. Reporter: Health officials sounding the alarm, with cases up in 15 states and the highly contagious uk variant spreading in all 50 states. Tonight, the Brazilian variant korch confirmed in New York. The nation also seeing a record number of fliers. Dr. Anthony Fauci concerned we could be heading for another surge. I'm really concerned if we declare victory prematurely that that's the same thing that's going to happen. Reporter: Tonight that new CDC guidance aimed at getting students back in the classroom, sparking a renewed debate with parents and teachers. Those recommendations cutting the amount of social distance in half to three feet instead of six, with everyone wearing masks. It really gives us light at the end of the tunnel. Reporter: Carrie Rodriguez thrilled that all three of her kids will now be returning to in-person learning in Massachusetts. One son, remote for an entire year. Frankly, when they were only on zoom, I was watching the sparkle really leave their eyes. Reporter: The CDC still recommending teachers stay six feet from each other and students. Oakland unified school district hasn't had in-person learning all school year, now allowing some students back March 30th. But many teachers remained concerned about safety. While they may say it's okay to be closer, understanding we have multigenerational families at home, we want to take as many precautions as possible so as not to put students and families at risk. Reporter: New York City also plans to allow more students into classrooms. At least 20 states moving to open vaccinations to all adults by late April, ahead of president Biden's may 1st universitile eligibility goal. At first I was kind of sad, but I'm not anymore. Reporter: Jackie parker and Janet Kennedy, fraternal twins, finally fully vaccinated, hugging for the first time in a Feels good to know, she's my sister, I still have family. Love to see those emotional reunions. So many happening across the country. Zohreen shah joins us from a mass vaccination site at dodger stadium. I want to go back to that troubling development. You're learning more about the new headline, the highly contagious variant from Brazil now discover in the another state. Reporter: Whit, that's right. Officials in New York City say a 90-year-old man in Brooklyn is infected. This is surprising because he has no known travel history, suggesting community spread. That Brazilian variant now confirmed in at least 16 states. Whit? Zohreen shah for us, thank you. We turn now to embattled new

