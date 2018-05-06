Transcript for Miss America chairwoman: 'We are no longer a pageant'

Next tht, there are major changes coming to miss America pageant. The newairwoman and former overall to ABC ws. Here's "20/20" co-anchor Amy ro robach tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that 97-yeaold beauty pageant gearing up for a major overhaul. We are no longer a pa we are a competition. We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward ical appearance. Reporter: Chairwoman Gretchen carln announcing miss America say good-bye T controversial swimsuit etition, and no longer ree cants to wear those glitzy evening gowns. It's going to be what comes out ofir mouth that E indeed in, wn they talk about their social impact initiatives. Rteen of all apes and sizes. Typiy we see swimsad bodies up on that stage.nt to be open, transparent, inclusiv Miss America is gretch Carlson. Reporter: The former Fox News anchor and 1989 miss ame taking reins of the organization after a leak of intern e-m mocking contestants' intelligence and look carlsa new miss America, led mainly by women, is embracinan let's best. Itvision. People tune in, many people believe to see scantclad wo to see women in their swimsuits and their evening gowns. Interestingly enough,t's not a highly rated part of the competn. Peopctually like talent rt of the competition. We've heard from aot O you women W say, W love to be part of you prog but don't want to be in a swimsuit. So guess what?don't have to do that anymore. I'm curious, Amy, does she Seese cnges as a me too moment in O culture? Reporter: Shes. Gretchen says they are moving th organization forward. One thing she says W stay th same, the women in this competn willarn scholarship Mone says the focus is a Abou female empowerment and it Willy that way. Great toave you here, Amy. When we

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.