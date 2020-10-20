Missing mother found alive in Utah National Park

Search and rescue teams found Holly Courtier 12 days after she disappeared while hiking. Her daughter said Courtier suffered a head injury and is now recovering in the hospital.
0:15 | 10/20/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing mother found alive in Utah National Park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

