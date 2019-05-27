Transcript for Missing yoga instructor survived on berries, insects for 17 days before rescue

Back now with a new search on the same island where that yoga teacher was just rescued. Some of the search teams that located her now looking for another missing hiker. ABC's Marcus Moore is there. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, we're seeing Amanda Eller touching down in a chopper after that miracle rescue, offering to walk on her fractured leg. I can walk if I need to. No, no, you don't need to walk. You've walked enough, haven't you? Oh my god, it's so nice to see you. Reporter: For 17 days, the yoga instructor and physical therapist survived on berries, guava and insects, reportedly even spending one night in the den of a wild boar. She was burnt and blistered, but she was alive. People that know me, people that don't know me, all came together just over the idea of helping one person to get out of the woods alive. We found her, guys! Reporter: Those pilots running low on gas when they spotted Amanda from the air, wedged in a ravine between two waterfalls. Her friend, Javier, rappelling down. I'm like, do you recognize this voice? And she goes, Javier? It's like, you're damn right it is! I've been searching for you for 16 days. Reporter: The chopper scooping her to safety in this basket. How much of a miracle it was that you all actually spotted her? 100%, bro! 100%. Reporter: Tonight, some of those same rescuers who brought Amanda home are hoping to make another rescue. This time for 35-year-old Noah Mina, who disappeared while hiking in rugged maui terrain last week. And a team in a chopper just left a short time ago to continue the search for Noah, and we're talking about very difficult terrain. We've seen it first-hand here in Hawaii, and the pilots who used this chopper to find Amanda said she was in an area that's almost impossible to reach, Tom, and that it's pure luck that they were able to find her. Marcus Moore with that new search tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.