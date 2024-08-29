Mosquito-borne West Nile virus kills 2nd person in Wisconsin

Communities wage an aerial and ground assault on the pests as cases of West Nile are reported in more than 30 states. Massachusetts officials also report the sixth known "Triple E" case in the U.S.

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live