Transcript for First known ‘murder hornet’ nest found in US

Back don't update on the so called murder hornet's the invasive species that could be deadly to humans and beasts. And tonight news of the first known nests in the US here's ABC's or in shock. Tonight in Washington State this Asian Johnny hornet nest track down and cleared out. About the size of a basketball the first known nest of its kind in the US discovered inside a tree north of Seattle. Back and realize you're actually standing right hundred nests. We had in fact charge her straight back to where she Ferraro. The discovery was weeks in the making entomologists using dental floss to attach an electronic tag to a so called murder hornet. That led them back to the nest which be sealed off. Then vacuuming out over a hundred hornets first down in the US only several months ago the Johnny Horne its native to Asia. They can be deadly to humans killing up to fifteen people in Japan each year. And a massive threat to honeybees they kill them by decapitation. Are only a few Asian giant are in Chicagoans are resolved. Healthy honey he's just embarrass you are urged. We are not in the clear yet entomologist saying there is still a very good chance there could be more nests beekeepers awful thing that's not the case Tom. So read thank you.

