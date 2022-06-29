Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted during home burglary

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer in his San Fransico home by a suspect who has since been arrested, police said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live