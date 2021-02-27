NASA officially names D.C. headquarters after Mary W. Jackson

During a ceremony Friday, NASA paid tribute to the agency’s first Black woman engineer Mary W. Jackson. She was spotlighted in the Oscar-nominated movie, ‘Hidden Figures.’
1:50 | 02/27/21

