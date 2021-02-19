NASA: ‘Perseverance’ rover successfully lands on Mars

After a seven-minute descent, the rover successfully touched down Thursday afternoon as part of one of NASA’s most ambitious deep-space missions to search for signs of life on Mars.
2:26 | 02/19/21

