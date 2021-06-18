Nationwide standoffs continue over vaccine mandates

In California, &ldquo;Our Children, Our Choice&rdquo; protests against the vaccine mandate for students continue. In Chicago, the police union is in a standoff to protect officers who refuse to be vaccinated.

