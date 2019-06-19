Transcript for Navy SEAL on trial in San Diego

I'm Vanessa than happy at naval base San Diego where a decorated navy seal is on trial for premeditated murder. Eddie Gallagher walked hand in hand with his wife in the court accused of murdering of wounded icy soldier. And shooting and non combatant elderly man and young girl gala goers lawyers say the crisis soldier died from wounds sustained in an air strike. This navy seal testifying Gallagher traded this soldier and twenty minutes later the soldier was dead. Gallagher standing by with his hunting knife prosecutors say Gallagher threaten seals who wanted to tell calling them rats and cowards. The jury looking at pictures of the decorated chief in sailor of the year with his platoon. Posing around the dead soldier Gallagher shown holding the corpse by its hair with a caption I got him with my hunting knife. Gallagher is legal team sang it wasn't murder it was mutiny and a sham investigation. That the young seals hated their season chief for his hard court tactics and conspired to taken down. Gallagher faces life in prison if convicted the trial is expected to last two to three weeks he has pleaded not guilty on all counts. For ABC news five I the NASA than half day in San Diego.

