Nepal considering more restrictions after Mount Everest deaths

More
The man behind the picture of hundreds of climbers gridlocked at the mountain's summit said he spent 90 minutes amid the crowd, directing traffic to ensure safety.
1:45 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nepal considering more restrictions after Mount Everest deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"The man behind the picture of hundreds of climbers gridlocked at the mountain's summit said he spent 90 minutes amid the crowd, directing traffic to ensure safety.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63357850","title":"Nepal considering more restrictions after Mount Everest deaths","url":"/WNT/video/nepal-restrictions-mount-everest-deaths-63357850"}