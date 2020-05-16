NFL players arrested on felony charges

More
New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of robbing a party at gunpoint.
0:44 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL players arrested on felony charges
robbery. New York giants' Deandre baker and Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar turning themselves in. Accused of stealing watches and money at gunpoint at a party. Lawyers say they have evidence that will exonerate them. The wild crash in a family's backyarded. Showing a SUV slamming through a fence. It happened at a home near Miami Florida. Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency but is expected to be okay. A trial under way to see if dogs can detect covid-19 in researchers in the uk -- if they can detect it through a body odor before symptoms appear. They have been trained to detect certain cancers. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of robbing a party at gunpoint. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70725130","title":"NFL players arrested on felony charges","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-players-arrested-felony-charges-70725130"}