Transcript for NFL players take notice of high school linebacker

Finally tonight, we love America strong, and tonight, the high school football star who is truly unstoppable. Watch this high school linebacker from west Salem high in Oregon. About to take down the other team's quarterback. And here he goes again, breaking right through the defensive line. It's hard to stop on the field and off. Alex was born without part of his left arm, but he pushed through, at the gym, on the field, running plays. I didn't want to be seen as, you know, that kid with, with one arm. I just wanted to be, you know, just that kid. More than just that did. He was named defensive player of the year. And he just accepted a scholarship to play for the university of Montana, a division I school. His high school coach tonight. It's emotional just, you know, what an inspiration to everybody. How could you not root for that guy? The things he's achieved with, you know, having one arm and overcoming all these things is crazy now. Alex even catching the attention of the NFL. Seattle Seahawks linebacker shaquem griffin also born without his left hand. Bench pretszing with his prosthetic hand. Running faster than any ryanbacker in 15 years. Absolutely dominating. Hugging his mom right on the field. He tweeted Alex that new recruit, "I see you, bro. Strength and prayer right there in that tweet. I didn't really expect it. Not honestly. And Alex telling us tonight, he's excited about committing. He's focused on his future from here on out. Alex, you are incredible. And the grizzlies are lucky. That's for sure. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back This is "Jeopardy!"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.