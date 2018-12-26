NJ wrestler haircut uproar

More
A New Jersey regional board of education will hold a special emergency meeting Wednesday night, a week after a referee ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.
0:19 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NJ wrestler haircut uproar
News tonight on the uproar over the treatment of that high school wrestler from south new Jersey. Forced by the referee to either cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match. At this hour, an emergency school board meeting held to discuss that investigation. The super intent dent of the school district saying that school will no longer compete in any matches where that referee is working.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60026010,"title":"NJ wrestler haircut uproar","duration":"0:19","description":"A New Jersey regional board of education will hold a special emergency meeting Wednesday night, a week after a referee ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.","url":"/WNT/video/nj-wrestler-haircut-uproar-60026010","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.