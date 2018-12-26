Transcript for NJ wrestler haircut uproar

News tonight on the uproar over the treatment of that high school wrestler from south new Jersey. Forced by the referee to either cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match. At this hour, an emergency school board meeting held to discuss that investigation. The super intent dent of the school district saying that school will no longer compete in any matches where that referee is working.

