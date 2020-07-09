Transcript for Novak Djokovic ejected from US Open

Back here to that moment of anger that cost tennis star Novak Djokovic his place at the U.S. Open. After losing a game, he hit a ball in anger, accidentally striking a line judge in the throat. The rules say he had to go, even though he was expected to win the championship. Tonight, we're learning a mistake that could end up costing him a quarter of a million dollars in total. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, the tennis world rocked. The favorite to win the U.S. Open ejected. Novak Djokovic hitting a ball in frustration, accidentally striking a lineswoman in the neck. He immediately runs over to see if she's okay. The world's number one ranked player then makes his appeal to stay in the game, saying the official isn't seriously injured. You're saying you have no choice, but you do have a choice, you just told me you have a choice. She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this. Reporter: The usa citing grand slam rules saying Djokovic hit "A ball dangerously or recklessly." It's not the first time a player has been disqualified. In 2017, this match was forfeited after the chair umpire was accidentally struck in the face by a ball. Last year, Michael mmoh threw his racket in anger, hitting a linesman. Oh, my god. This match is over. Oh, my. Oh, no. Reporter: Tennis legend John McEnroe has his own history of verbal spats with umpires, says Djokovic should have known better. The pressure just got to him I think. He's going to be the bad guy the rest of his career. Reporter: Now Djokovic is apologizing in a statement, saying, "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I need to go back within and turn this all into a lesson for my growth. Reporter: That lineswoman is expected to be okay. Djokovic will lose $267,500 in prize money and additional fines and even more valuable, a chance to win a fourth U.S. Open title. Tom? All right, glad that line judge is recovering. There's still much more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.