NY state trooper shot in leg, suspect still at large

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in shooting a New York state trooper on Long Island.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live