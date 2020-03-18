NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order

More
New York state has the most infections in the U.S. -- more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus including four Brooklyn Nets players.
5:45 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:45","description":"New York state has the most infections in the U.S. -- more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus including four Brooklyn Nets players.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69652246","title":"NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order","url":"/WNT/video/nyc-mayor-warns-residents-prepare-shelter-place-order-69652246"}