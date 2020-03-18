-
Now Playing: 'We're going to win' virus fight, Trump predicts
-
Now Playing: Efficacy of mitigation efforts
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas casinos prepare to close during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'Carol Burnett Show' actor Lyle Waggoner dies at the age of 84
-
Now Playing: Woman shares engagement with grandfather through window
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain, flash flooding hits Dallas, leaving cars stuck
-
Now Playing: Drug being tested in a couple of states against coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Fear rises over the safety of US health workers on the front lines
-
Now Playing: Trump plan: Give direct cash payments to most Americans
-
Now Playing: Mick Mulvaney self-quarantines after possible coronavirus exposure
-
Now Playing: Cities going quiet as coronavirus containment disrupts daily life around the globe
-
Now Playing: Hope in the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ohio governor says ‘I have the obligation to do everything I can to protect people’
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn residents urge those outside to 'go home' during coronavirus lockdown
-
Now Playing: Employees deliver more than 1,000 meals to students in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Guac out your coronavirus lockdown self-care routine with this avocado cocoa face mask
-
Now Playing: Primaries and voting chaos amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: San Franciscans ordered to stay home over coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus