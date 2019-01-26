Off-duty officer killed by fellow cop in Russian roulette-style shooting

The St. Louis police officer, on-duty at the time of the killing, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
3:00 | 01/26/19

Transcript for Off-duty officer killed by fellow cop in Russian roulette-style shooting

