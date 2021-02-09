3 officers, 2 paramedics charged after death of Elijah McClain

They face charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Colorado.
2:06 | 09/02/21

3 officers, 2 paramedics charged after death of Elijah McClain

