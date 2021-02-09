-
Now Playing: Colorado AG announces indictments in death of Elijah McClain
-
Now Playing: Two-thirds of 9/11 firefighters have some long-term illness related to exposure
-
Now Playing: Navy helicopter crashes off coast of San Diego
-
Now Playing: Caldor fire fueled by low humidity, high winds
-
Now Playing: Taliban cements control in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Widespread shortages for basic supplies after Ida
-
Now Playing: Alleged high school shooter taken into custody
-
Now Playing: Remnants of Ida produce multiple tornado warnings in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Louisiana neighbors, community come together to help
-
Now Playing: Cougar found in a New York City apartment
-
Now Playing: Quarterback Cam Newton released from New England Patriots
-
Now Playing: Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands evacuate Lake Tahoe area due to wildfire
-
Now Playing: Over 6,000 National Guard deployed across Louisiana, Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Taliban celebrates US military withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after powerful Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: Most of New Orleans without power after Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later