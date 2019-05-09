Officials find possible link in mysterious lung illnesses tied to vaping

They reportedly have found the same chemical in SEVERAL samples of marijuana products used by people sickened in different parts of the US: vitamin E acetate.
0:15 | 09/05/19

Transcript for Officials find possible link in mysterious lung illnesses tied to vaping
At a key ingredient possibly linked to many of those beeping illnesses health officials in New York. Now focusing on the chemical vitamin. They say it's used in Canada's products not nicotine pods more study is needed.

