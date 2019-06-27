Transcript for Officials issue shark warning after deadly attack in Bahamas

Next tonight, we have new reporting on the deadly shark attack off the Bahamas. Authorities believe an American college student was attacked by three sharks while on vacation with her family. Her mother just a few feet away when it happened. The family says the attack was so fast, there was no time to warn her. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in the Bahamas. Reporter: Tonight, officials in the Bahamas are warning the public to be on alert for sharks, after a family snorkeling trip turned deadly. It happened around 2:00 P.M. Wednesday off rose island, just northeast of Nassau. 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay, a college student from California, on a snorkeling expedition with the sandy toes tour company. Her mom just a few feet away when authorities say she was attacked by three sharks. Jordan bitten multiple times, her arm torn off. You can see a shark in this photo taouken by another tris in the same area, 45 minutes before the attack. Shark attacks are rare, three sharks attacking one person is almost unheard of. For them to have so many sharks at once, it kind of makes me wonder what's happened. It was a case of wrong place at the wrong time or potentially the sharks were attracted in somehow. Potentially by a dive operator, Reporter: Sharks are protected here in the Bahamas. Not only are their important to the ecosystem, to the economy, as well, drawing more than $100 million annually from the diving industry. Jordan's father telling ABC news, "Jordan was such a great daugt ere and person. We already miss her terribly." Her death marks the first fatal shark attack in the area in nearly a decade. Tiffany Johnson from North Carolina lost part of her arm to a shark while snorkeling here in 2017. Tom, everyone is being urged to exercise extreme caution and report any shark sightings. That's rose island right behind us where that deadly attack took place. Jordan Lindsey's family has been meeting with officials across Nassau as they work to bring her back home to California. Tom? Victor Oquendo reporting from Nassau tonight. Victor, thank you.

