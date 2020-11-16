-
Now Playing: John Bolton on Trump leaving office: 'I do not expect him to go graciously'
-
Now Playing: 'I will never accept' Biden as president: Ohio Trump voter
-
Now Playing: Trump 'knows he lost' but wants to fight election results 'tooth and nail': Rachel
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden meets with transition advisors, coronavirus task force
-
Now Playing: GA Dem Senate candidate discusses runoff elections, Trump
-
Now Playing: Pfizer vaccine efficacy news is a 'game changer': Adm. Brett Giroir
-
Now Playing: Transition delay is a 'disservice' to the American public: Jeh Johnson
-
Now Playing: Dr. Atul Gawande on Trump COVID response: We've lacked 'a clear voice from the top'
-
Now Playing: The risks of delayed transition of presidential power for America
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks publicly for 1st time in days as Biden eyes transition
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The 2020 vote count
-
Now Playing: President Trump in legal, financial jeopardy after leaving office
-
Now Playing: Rep. Lucy McBath: ‘Lots of hope because women are getting things done’
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses nation without conceding election
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses nation for 1st time since Biden projected winner
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Voter reactions
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition turmoil