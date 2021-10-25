Oklahoma Supreme Court reverses opioid verdict

The court ruled a district judge went too far when he decided Johnson & Johnson helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis in 2019. The justices said the judge misapplied the state’s public nuisance law.

