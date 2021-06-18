24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Ongoing evacuations in Canary Islands after volcanic eruption

A river of lava threatened the village of Todoque, and 6,000 people were forced to evacuate the island of La Palma. Firefighters are trying to save buildings from the flames.

