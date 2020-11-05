Transcript for Parisians head outside in full force as lockdown is lifted

But now they're noticing it in older kids and even young adults. Tom, thank you. And a lot of eyes in the U.S. On what is playing out Paris opening for the first time in 55 days. And in South Korea tonight, praised for their lockdown and early action, are they now seeing troubling signs of a possible second wave? Reports of one man possibly infecting more than 80 people. Maggie Rulli from Paris tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Paris coming out in full force. The second the lockdown was lifted. Hundreds lining the waterways as people are allowed to leave their home without a permission slip for the first time in 55 days. Police forced to break up small groups. Many stores getting back to business. Public transit is open here in Paris, but masks are mandatory. The government handing out more than 4 million masks this week to riders. In the uk, more commuters are also returning to work. The government releasing a 51-page plan on reopening the country after prime minister Boris Johnson was criticized for giving the public confusing guidance. But as lockdowns relax, the everpresent fear of another wave. South Korea, a country that was quick to flatten the curve, is now reporting over 80 new cases all linked to one person, who visited 5 different clubs on one night. The government now tracing thousands of people. And Wuhan, China, the original epicenter, reporting a cluster of new cases for the first time in a month. In Brazil, shocking scenes of crowds dancing and singing even as the country's death toll soared past 11,000, with many fearing it could become the next global epicenter. Still, there are encouraging signs of a return to normal. Shanghai Disney is reopening, but at a third of its capacity with strict social distancing guidelines. Some schools in France are set to open tomorrow. About that children's illness, officials in France say they've seen similar cases and are taking them very seriously. But there has been very little reporting on the disease since the end of last month. Maggie, thank you.

