Pedestrian bridge collapses on busy freeway in Washington, DC

Police said the bridge began to collapse after an accident that involved three vehicles slamming into the bridge. Several vehicles, including a truck, were crushed under piles of concrete and fencing.
1:43 | 06/24/21

