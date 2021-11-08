Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports a mask mandate for teachers as kids become increasingly hospitalized with COVID-19. Also, there were 551 COVID-19 patients in Austin, Texas, area hospitals.
7:01 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:01","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports a mask mandate for teachers as kids become increasingly hospitalized with COVID-19. Also, there were 551 COVID-19 patients in Austin, Texas, area hospitals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79390547","title":"Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school","url":"/WNT/video/pediatric-covid-19-cases-rise-kids-head-back-79390547"}