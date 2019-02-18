-
Now Playing: Florida inmates help rescue baby after dad locks keys in car
-
Now Playing: Car trapped under burning truck
-
Now Playing: Father and son help rescue teen from car crash
-
Now Playing: More than 40 pushups linked to lower heart disease risk for some
-
Now Playing: Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers
-
Now Playing: 4 people rescue driver trapped behind wheel of SUV in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Passenger exhibits rage on flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: New allegation surfaces that Jussie Smollett staged his own attack: Source
-
Now Playing: New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England
-
Now Playing: Senator Lindsey Graham says the Senate will investigate Andrew McCabe's claim
-
Now Playing: New details about the factory massacre in Aurora, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Women and children flee Syria
-
Now Playing: Nurse allegedly poisons husband so she could marry an inmate
-
Now Playing: Trump searches for new US ambassador to the United Nations
-
Now Playing: 9,000 gallon gas tanker bursts into flames on highway
-
Now Playing: Parents accidentally lock their 1-year-old in their family SUV
-
Now Playing: Two Clydesdales fall through ice on a frozen lake
-
Now Playing: 2 men detained in Jussie Smollett investigation released
-
Now Playing: Gunman was terminated before mass shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: 95-year-old Celemtene Bates shares the importance of love as a foster grandparent