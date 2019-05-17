At least one person killed in home explosion in Pennsylvania

A 20-year-old resident was found alive outside the house, which was leveled; one of his parents was confirmed dead.
0:16 | 05/17/19

Today deadly home explosion near Scranton Pennsylvania tonight the home and torrents township was completely leveled. Neighbors reporting two blasts of mother and father did not survive but the sun was found alive. State police tonight confirming Esther in Eugene hedge pets were killed the cause of the explosion. Is under investigation.

