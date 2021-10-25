Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer’s antiviral pill, used to treat unvaccinated people with COVID-19, is the second COVID-19 pill the FDA is considering, including a similar drug from Merck.

