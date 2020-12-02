The surveillance video from Lori Vallow’s storage unit showed her making numerous trips carrying large items in and out of the locker, around the time her children were reported missing.

Idaho mother found in Hawaii fails to produce her missing kids

After Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were found in Hawaii, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been reported missing for four months, are still nowhere to be found.