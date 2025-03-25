Police: Doctor tried to kill wife on a hiking trail in Hawaii

Police in Honolulu have arrested a doctor accusing him of trying to kill his wife by attempting to push her off a hiking trail and striking her in the head with a rock.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live