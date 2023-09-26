Police make 4th arrest in Bronx day care poisoning case

The husband of the owner of a New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy died following fentanyl exposure was arrested in Mexico, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

September 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live