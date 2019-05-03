Transcript for Police officers cleared again in unarmed black man's shooting

tonight to Sacramento, bracing for more protests tonight after a decision late today by the California attorney general in the death of stephon Clark. The unarmed black man shot and killed while holding a cell phone. ABC's will Carr is in Sacramento tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new protests planned in Sacramento after a second investigation cleared the police officers who shot and killed stephon Clark. Our investigation has concluded that no criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting can be sustained. Reporter: That decision by California's attorney general comes just three days after the district attorney's decision to not charge the officers in this controversial shooting caught on camera. Show me your hands! Gun, gun, gun! Reporter: Almost a year after two police officers shot and killed Clark, a black man who authorities say had been breaking windows but was unarmed, tension is now boiling. Our brother stefon Clark was slayed down like an animal! Reporter: Police arrested 84 people in Sacramento Monday night and detained at least one journalist. The response sparking criticism from the mayor. So, let's get to will Carr, live in Sacramento tonight. And will, there are more protests expected there tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. Protesters are here outside police headquarters playing music. They are planning to occupy the department tonight. It comes as the federal government has launched a new investigation to see if those two officers violated Clark's civil rights. David? Will, thank you.

