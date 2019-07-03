Transcript for Police probing new allegation of criminal sexual assault against R. Kelly

Next tonight, singer R. Kelly, just 24 hours after that explosive interview, R. Kelly jumping out of his chair, tonight, he is facing a new allegation of sexual abuse. He is also behind bars now for owing child support. That explosive interview he gave, he actually said, he defended himself against the demand for money while those two young women who live with him make new claims against their own parents. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Robert, what do you want people to know? Reporter: There is more trouble tonight for the self-described pied piper of R & B. Investigators in Detroit say they're looking into a new allegation of criminal sexual conduct, this time with a 13-year-old in 2001. R. Kelly's people were hoping to get him out of jail this evening, by paying off nearly $162,000 he owes in back child support, but the check is late. How can I pay child support? How? If my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work -- Your ex-wife says you abused her, Robert. Lies. Reporter: In his interview with CBS news, Kelly went after his ex-wife. I'm not disrespecting her by saying she's not telling the truth. I'm just being honest. Somebody sent me something on my phone that said I hogtied her. I don't know how to hogtie people. Why would I hogtie her? Reporter: Kelly was asked about 21-year-old azriel clary and 23-year-old Joycelyn savage, whose parents say the young women cut them off for a life with the singer. I love them. And it's almost like -- they're my girlfriends. It's like, you know, we have a relationship. Reporter: And now, we're hearing from the two young women. Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam. Reporter: In the explosive lifetime documentary that attracted the law's attention, clary's parents say they believe the singer first had sex with their daughter when she was 17. And we found some really disturbing text messages between them. They had sex in Florida that first time they met. Reporter: Both women say their parents are lying and trying to extort money from their famous boyfriend. That is a lie. I was not having sex with him at 17. Reporter: The families of both young women are responding this evening, saying they never asked R. Kemly for a single

