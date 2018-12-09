Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse

The meeting, scheduled for Feb. 21-24, would assemble more than 100 churchmen to represent every bishops' conference.
0:25 | 09/12/18

That the index tonight unprecedented action by Pope Francis to address sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. The Vatican summoning bishops around the world including the US for a summit on the issue next year. And tomorrow the Pope meets with leaders from the American church to talk about addressing the crisis here in the US and were that a prominent cardinal. Donald world we'll talk to the Pope about possibly resigning. World has come under fire for his handling of sexual abuse cases as the bishop of Pittsburgh.

