Transcript for Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse

That the index tonight unprecedented action by Pope Francis to address sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. The Vatican summoning bishops around the world including the US for a summit on the issue next year. And tomorrow the Pope meets with leaders from the American church to talk about addressing the crisis here in the US and were that a prominent cardinal. Donald world we'll talk to the Pope about possibly resigning. World has come under fire for his handling of sexual abuse cases as the bishop of Pittsburgh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.