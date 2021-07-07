Pope recovering in hospital after surgery

The Vatican said Pope Francis ate breakfast and took a walk on Tuesday while he continues to recover from intestinal surgery. A statement from the Vatican said the Sunday surgery had “good” results.
1:13 | 07/07/21

