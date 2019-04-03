Prayer service held at Alabama high school in wake of deadly tornado

The community came together as they prayed and mourned, vowing to stay "Beauregard Strong."
Transcript for Prayer service held at Alabama high school in wake of deadly tornado
Finally tonight here, America strong. From the heart of this disaster zone, a moment of prayer and of hope in the high school gym. Today, the students of Beauregard high school gathered in the gym to hold a prayer service on the basketball court. Coming together, bowing their heads. A mother and daughter praying Wanda Dotson, her daughter, Kaitlyn, resting her head on her mother's shoulder. Holding hands, like so many in this community. Afterward, friends embracing, knowing they have a lot of rebuilding to do. And this sign made by those students saying it all. Beauregard strong. As they prayed together, mourned together and vowed to rebuild their community together. We're with this community and we know the prayers of the nation are with all of them here, too. And we thank you for watching Six captains. ?????????????????? 12 teammates... Playing for $1 million.

