-
Now Playing: Outpouring of support for ailing Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: Aretha Franklin awarded Medal of Freedom in 2005
-
Now Playing: Prayers and well-wishes pour in for music icon Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: Prayers for Aretha Franklin pouring in
-
Now Playing: Kim Sledge of Sister Sledge discuss her upcoming biopic 'Life Song'
-
Now Playing: Jordan Smith performs 'Feel Good' live
-
Now Playing: Jordan Smith performs 'Only Love' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Paris Jackson reportedly undergoes emergency surgery without anesthesia
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg adds car salesman to resume
-
Now Playing: Take it from Iskra Lawrence: You're fine just the way you are
-
Now Playing: Russell Hornsby talks BLM-inspired film 'The Hate You Give'
-
Now Playing: Disney releases first look at live-action 'Mulan'
-
Now Playing: Country star Luke Combs reveals he's an N'SYNC fan
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears' 'Hit me baby one more time' turns 20
-
Now Playing: Why Nick Kroll is happy he had to wait for success
-
Now Playing: Thomas Markle says he hung up on Prince Harry in a new op-ed
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Colton answers tough questions about Tia
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake becoming an author
-
Now Playing: The suspect in 'Girl being pushed off bridge' has been identified
-
Now Playing: Several injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver