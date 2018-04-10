Transcript for Questions raised on the limits of the FBI investigation on Kavanaugh

In the meantime, our Jon Karl asking the president, did you put any limits on the investigation? The president did not answer. And tonight, in a very rare move, a former supreme court justice is now weighing in, late today, saying that Brett Kavanaugh's behavior last week disqualifies him to be a supreme court justice. Here's Jon Karl. Reporter: The FBI investigation complete, a confident president trump ignored questions as he left the white house this afternoon. Are you going to release the FBI report? Mr. President, did you put any limits on the FBI investigation? Did you put any limits on that investigation? Reporter: In a statement, attorneys for Christine blasey Ford said, "The investigation conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice." The FBI never spoke with Ford. In fact, they only interviewed a total of nine people. Ford's lawyers say they suggested eight other possible witnesses, but they were never con ticketed. And then there is Deborah Ramirez, who accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in college when both were drunk. She did speak to the FBI, and said she submitted the names of more than 20 potential witnesses, none of whom, she claimed, were investigated. "We can only conclude," Ramirez's lawyers said today, "That the FBI, or those controlling its investigation, did not want to learn the truth behind Ms. Ramirez's allegations." We allowed the FBI to do exactly what they do best. We haven't micromanaged this process. Reporter: And today, a former supreme court justice is weighing in. John Paul Stevens, 98, a lifelong Republican, nominated to the court by Gerald Ford, had praised Kavanaugh in the past, but today, Stevens said Kavanaugh disqualified himself with the confrontational and partisan tone of his confirmation hearing. So, you're saying there's never been a case where you drank so much that you didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what happened? You're asking about blackout. I don't know, have you? Could you answer the question, judge? Just -- so, you -- that's not happened? Is that your answer? Yeah, and I'm curious if you have. I have no drinking problem, judge. Reporter: Today, Stevens said Kavanaugh does not belong on the supreme court. I think that his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind. Reporter: Kavanaugh himself has spoken about the importance of nonpartisanship and temperament for a judge. It's important to have the proper demeanor, to be calm amidst the storm. On the bench, to put it in the vernacular, don't be a jerk. I think that's important. Jon Karl with us live tonight at the white house. And Jon, senate judiciary chairman chuck grassley was pushed on whether the FBI report should be made public at some point. His answer was, "Talk to the white house." That's what you do all day long so, what are they saying tonight? Reporter: Well, David, the white house is actually at one point said it was up to the senate to decide whether or not that report would be released. The bottom line is, this report is almost certainly not going to be released. Both white house officials and senators and senate officials have said that they -- privacy concerns of both Kavanaugh and his accusers would lead to not releasing the report. And there simply is not precedence. These FBI reports are never actually released publicly. All right, Jon Karl at the white house tonight. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.