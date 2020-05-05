Race to find COVID-19 vaccine intensifying

More
Oxford's trial is showing the most promise as researchers claim that it works on monkeys and that they could have the first human results by mid-June.
2:36 | 05/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Race to find COVID-19 vaccine intensifying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"Oxford's trial is showing the most promise as researchers claim that it works on monkeys and that they could have the first human results by mid-June.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70500454","title":"Race to find COVID-19 vaccine intensifying ","url":"/WNT/video/race-find-covid-19-vaccine-intensifying-70500454"}