Transcript for The race to rescue people trapped by the devastating Camp Fire

And tonight, a piece of video just now emerging that left us speechless. A sheriff's deputy racing to rescue people trapped by the devastating camp fire in paradise, California. And it gives a real sense of how quickly the flames moved in, surrounding homes and people who were trying to get out. You were watching what butte county sheriff's deputy Aaron thought could be the last moments of his life. He was responding in paradise, California, the town destroyed. But tonight, these images just now emerging. The camp fire had just broken out and four nurses from feather river hospital were trapped. There is fire all around him. Oh. Oh. Reporter: You can hear a woman yelling for help in the distance. And you can see what it was like. The unthinkable scene, as thick smoke and flames close this on homes. So many of them with people still inside. You can hear his breathing. Deputy Parmley racing toward the flames. The burning embers blowing across the street. He radios in. County 13, it's bad. Reporter: They try to find a way out. One nurse asking the deputy, is anyone coming? Are they coming for us? Come on. Watch out, watch out. Reporter: You can see the nurses wearing their surgical masks. Suddenly, they spot a bulldozer coming toward them. Officer Parmley uses his flashlight to try to flag it down. The bulldozer stops, half of them get in, the others follow right behind. Can we get in? Get in. Reporter: They had discovered a way out. Deputy Parmley making sure everyone was safe before climbing in himself, shutting the door, driving out. They all survived. One deputy who saved those nurses. So many first responders risking their lives to save others.

