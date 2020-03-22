-
Now Playing: Trump: ‘Stay at home and save lives’
-
Now Playing: Head of emergency care in Italy describes COVID-19 as worse than the flu
-
Now Playing: New York couple said 'I do' as wedding officiant conducts ceremony from apartment
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to music legend Kenny Rogers
-
Now Playing: Ohio still recovering from flash flood devastation
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans suddenly out of work because of pandemic
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces order of over 600 million hospital masks
-
Now Playing: Hospitals under pressure from the outbreak
-
Now Playing: Cases in coronavirus pandemic surge in US
-
Now Playing: Couple holds virtual wedding on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Television dramas on hiatus are donating medical props to hospitals
-
Now Playing: How the health care community is preparing for coming surge of patients
-
Now Playing: Will we start seeing more restrictions?
-
Now Playing: North Carolina senator asks for ethics committee review over his stock sell-off
-
Now Playing: Hospitals warn they may soon be overwhelmed
-
Now Playing: Member of Vice President Mike Pence's office has tested positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Honoring the 4 Bear Brook victims: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Siblings of Bear Brook adult victim recall last time they saw her: Part 10