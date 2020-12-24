Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown

More
Trump left the White House to spend the holidays in Florida, one day after demanding that Congress increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
2:17 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"Trump left the White House to spend the holidays in Florida, one day after demanding that Congress increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74888184","title":"Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown","url":"/WNT/video/relief-millions-jeopardy-us-faces-government-shutdown-74888184"}