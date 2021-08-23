Transcript for Remembering Don Everly, a rock and roll pioneer

Finally tonight here, rock 'N' roll pioneers, the efrlly brothers, and tonight, remembering don Everly. Wake up little Susie wake up He was the oldest of the Everly brothers. Don Everly, topping the charts with his brother Phil. The Everly brothers, the Mok successful rock 'N' roll act out of Nashville in the 1950s. They were just 18 and 20 with their hit "Bye-bye love" in 1957. Bye bye love bye bye happiness Don, the deeper voice, usually the lead singer. Once saying he and his brother could almost read each other's minds when they were singing. Dream dream dream Among the first inductees to the rock 'N' roll hall of fame, influencing the beatles, Simon and garfunke, the beatles. I want you to tell me why you walked out on me Don passed away seven years after his brother Phil. His family saying in a statement, "Don lived by what he felt in his heart."

