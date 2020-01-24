Remembering legendary PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer

Jim Lehrer, longtime host of the nightly PBS “NewsHour” has died, PBS said Thursday. He was 85.
2:06 | 01/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering legendary PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

