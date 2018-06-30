Transcript for Rescue underway for missing soccer coach and players

Overseas now, the race against time to save a soccer coach and his team trapd in a cave in northern Thailand. The desperate search and the new reason for hope tonight. ABC's James Longman is there. Reporter: Hope is growing in Thailand tonight, re than a week after a soccer coach and his team went missing. Less rain is allowing rescuers to go deeper into the flooded tunnels where the group is believed to have vanished. As soldiers stage practice runs what a rescue operation might look like, engineers today doubling the number of pumps bringing out water. 60 of them now working to clear the cave. And this is the aim. There are four known caverns immediately inside the complex. The fourth is believed to be higher than the water level, and where they hope the team is stranded. If the rain holds, that's where rescuers want to get to tomorrow, although it's a lot rther inside. But every possibility is being explored in this massive operation that includes a U.S. Military search and rescue team. All over these mountains, small groups of scouts like these have been sent ahead find openings from above because they have been so badly flooded. This geologist told me his team can scan 200 yards down into the Earth, lookingor gaps to knock through new entrances. The reality is that time is running out for this group, who have no signs life all week in this sprawling cave.

